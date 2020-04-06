Afraid Of Being Zoom-Bombed? Here Are Other Video Chat Apps For You

The current coronavirus outbreak has forced people everywhere to stay inside their homes for their own safety. Thankfully, some tech companies have made their video chat platforms available for use so that people can continue communicating with others while staying at home.

Some who use Zoom’s video chat app, however, have been victim to a phenomenon called “Zoom-bombing” – an unfortunate event where some netizen joins Zoom meetings for the purpose of making pranks or doing other bad things. To add to the insult, some of these trolls even upload the bombing incidents to YouTube and TikTok, PC Mag noted. This is not good.

With the number of people trolling online meetings via Zoom, people who are forced to stay at home while working or joining classes might be worried that they might get Zoom-bombed anytime soon. Thankfully, there are many other video chat apps that can be used to communicate with family, friends, coworkers and others.

Here’s a list of alternative video chat apps that users who fear being Zoom-bombed can use without worry, courtesy of the good guys at CNet.

FaceTime

Those who use Apple devices can simply take advantage of the company’s FaceTime app, which allows video calls between iPhones and other devices. Apple devices running on iOS 12 and newer can even use Group FaceTime which allows video chats of up to 32 people at once.

Skype

Skype is a Microsoft app that allows for video and audio calls, as well as text chats. It can run on Windows computers, iOS devices, Android handsets and even Mac.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp runs on Android and iOS devices and allows users to send and receive secure messages via end-to-end encryption. It can also be used for audio and video calls with users around the globe.

FaceBook Messenger

Now that everyone’s at home, it’s most likely that users will have a lot of time to spend on Facebook. That said, users can simply take advantage of the social media app’s Messenger service, which allows users to send messages, make video calls, share photos and more.

Marco Polo

Marco Polo allows users to send messages and photos to other users for them to read and respond to at their free time. Unlike Snapchat, Marco Polo saves all video conversations so that users can revisit them in the future.