Air Force planes to evacuate Russians from virus-hit Chinese cities – Moscow

Hundreds of Russians stranded in China will be brought back home on military aircraft which have already departed from their bases, Moscow said just a day after it confirmed first coronavirus cases in two Siberian locations.

Russian Air Force planes will ferry Russian citizens from the cities most affected by the novel coronavirus, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media. “They will start carrying out [evacuation]flights as of today,” the official exclaimed.

At the moment, there are 300 Russians dwelling in Wuhan — the epicenter of the virus — while the other 341 are based in the surrounding Hubei province, Russian Embassy in China reported earlier in the day. Every returnee will be put into a 14-day quarantine to rule out the deadly infection.

Back on Friday, Russian authorities reported first two cases of coronavirus, both in Siberia. The patients, who happen to be Chinese citizens, are said to be in stable condition.

Russia isn’t the only country to repatriate its citizens. India, South Korea, Canada, the UK and Australia have all said they are preparing to send evacuation flights to Wuhan and other cities, while EU-chartered jets have already arrived in China to pick up 350 Europeans.

Hundreds of US, British and Japanese citizens returned home as part of their governments’ evacuation efforts. Meanwhile, Beijing warned against spreading panic, insisting that its crisis response measures go far beyond standards set out by international organizations.

