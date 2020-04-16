Airflow video shows how easily coronavirus can be spread by coughing.

A coughing video created by University College Dublin professors has helped show the important of social distancing.

The project uses schleiren imaging technology—which uses light to show the density of fluids—to illustrate how air moves around people when they cough or sneeze.

Created by Professor Ronan Cahill, of the UCD School of Medicine and Professor of Surgery at Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, and Dr. Kevin Nolan, from the UCD School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, the video demonstrates how far a cough can travel, highlighting why it is important for people to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You see quite easily that we are all walking around in a cloud and particularly if we cough,” said Professor Cahill speaking to RTE News.

“Particularly if we sneeze that that cloud might impinge on other people’s personal space.

“The country is doing a fantastic job at the moment of staying apart from each other but it is really important that we keep doing that.

“The single most important thing to do is to stay apart from each other. The risk of infection of COVID-19 is related to proximity between people,” added Professor Cahill.

Provided by

University College Dublin