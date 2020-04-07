AirPods Pro Too Expensive? Sony’s WF-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Earbuds Now Cheaper Than Ever

Noise-canceling earbuds help drown out the noise and let users focus on their conversations, the music they are listening to, or to simply enjoy being quiet. These earbuds, however, normally don’t come cheap and tend to cost well over $200 for the great-sounding models.

Take Apple’s AirPods Pro, for example. IPhone users know just how expensive the Cupertino’s noise-canceling earbuds are. While some users proudly profess that they sound good and that their noise-canceling features work really well, the $250 price tag doesn’t really make it easy for those who want them to actually buy them.

Now, those who’ve been longing to get their hands on a great-sounding pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds that doesn’t cost that much can head over to Amazon to buy Sony’s acclaimed WF-1000XM3 truly wireless noise canceling earbuds for only $189, Android Police reported.

Is this a good deal? Here’s what buyers can expect to get from Sony’s WF-1000XM3.

Excellent Noise Canceling

The WF-1000XM3 uses Sony’s QN1e component, which is the same part used on Sony’s highly-acclaimed WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones. This chip, which works in tandem with two microphones, allows the earbuds to significantly reduce the noise and produce good quality audio.

Good Sound Quality

Apple’s AirPods Pro might be better than the AirPods in terms of sound quality, but it’s not as good as Sony’s WF-1000XM3. Sony’s audio device offers richer tones and stronger bass, and is capable of producing better sound over a wide range of genres.

Look and Fit

The WF-1000XM3 might be bigger than the AirPods Pro, but the colors that it comes in and the lack of a protruding stem makes it look good. It also comes with seven ear tips of different sizes so that users can get the perfect fit for their ears.

Battery Life

The AirPods Pro can last for 4.5 hours on a single charge. The WF-1000XM3, on the other hand, can last for up to 6 hours with Active Noise Cancellation turned on. Both of them can last for a total of 24 hours via the charging case.

Interested? Head to Amazon to get Sony’s WF-1000XM3 for only $189.