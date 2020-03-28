AirPods Too Expensive? Get Anker’s Liberty Air 2 For Only $80

Many consumers love to listen to music and would want the ability to receive calls without having to pull their phones out of their pockets. Tech companies such as Apple knew that and created wireless earphones like the AirPods for the purpose.

Despite the benefits, it’s a fact that Apple’s AirPods are costly. The base second-generation model costs at least $159 brand new. The AirPods Pro, which offers improved audio and active noise cancellation, bumps the price up to $249. Not everyone can afford these audio accessories.

Those who want to listen to music and have the ability to receive calls handsfree but can’t afford the AirPods can instead go and buy Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds for a significantly low price via Best Buy, Android Police reported. The retailer reportedly sells a pair for only $80, which is a steal compared to the AirPods.

What can consumers expect from Anker’s affordable pair of truly wireless stereo earbuds? Here’s a quick look at it:

First, the design. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 looks inspired by the AirPods in that it has a stem that protrudes outside the user’s ear, but has an in-ear design that requires users to put silicone tips inside their ears. It doesn’t look like Apple’s earbuds, which means people can’t call it an AirPods clone.

Second, the sound. Android Police noted that the Liberty Air 2’s 5mm driver (which Anker claims to be “diamond-coated”) is able to produce “good” sound. It might not be as “ filling” as the pricier Liberty 2 Pro, but it’s not bad for an $80 pair of wireless earbuds. It’s actually good, the site says.

Third, the battery life. Anker’s Liberty Air 2 is rated to last for up to seven hours on a single charge. The charging case adds about 21 more hours of playtime, making for a total of 28 hours on a full charge.

Fourth, other features. The Liberty Air 2 might not have active noise cancellation, but it offers passive noise cancellation that Anker claims will be perfect for home offices. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 support, and can withstand sweat and rains with its IPX5 rating. It can be charged using USB Type-C or Qi chargers.

Get Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds for only $80 at Best Buy.