Alabama Dog Attack: 2 People Injured As Pit Bull ‘Attacked Whatever It Could’ After Escaping Leash

At least two people were injured after a pit bull attacked them. The incident took place in Mobile, Alabama, on Thursday.

According to local reports, a man was walking the pit bull on a leash when the canine escaped. The dog went after a shih tzu and bit the owner of the small dog when she tried to save her pet. Another man was also injured in the incident and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of the man was not known.

Speaking to CBS-affiliated television station WKRG News, Alex Hatcher, the owner of the shih tzu, said she was walking her pet when the pit bull attacked them both after getting off the leash. When she tried to get between the two canines, she was bitten on the leg by the pit bull. Luckily, neither the woman nor her pet suffered serious injuries.

A witness said she rushed outside her home after heard the woman screaming. He then saw the owner of the pit bull trying to get the dog off the shih tzu and its owner. The witness added that the owner of the shih tzu was “trying to protect her dog” and in the process, the pit bull bit her.

“The dog was just attacking whatever he could,” the witness said, adding that she thinks the canine was just trying to go after the shih tzu because the pit bull attacked a neighbor’s dog recently.

She added that all the other pit bulls in the neighborhood are well behaved except this one.

“This particular dog is not very nice. It is very aggressive,” the witness told the television station.

Meanwhile, the owner of the pit bull decided to surrender the dog as this wasn’t the first time it has attacked another canine.

The incident comes a month after a two-year-old girl died after she was viciously attacked by a pit bull in Portsmouth, Virginia. Police arrived at a home and rushed the toddler to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to injuries a few hours later. The pit bull was surrendered to the animal control officers and was placed under quarantine.