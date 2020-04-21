‘Aladdin’ Star Naomi Scott Takes Song Requests During Quarantine

Quarantine got a little bit better for “Aladdin” fans. Actress Naomi Scott, who played Princess Jasmine in Disney’s latest adaptation of “Aladdin,” allowed fans to submit song requests to her that she then performed and posted on her Instagram Story Monday.

The mini-concert of covers seemed to be inspired by Scott’s location.

“The acoustics are so good in this room — empty space,” the 26-year-old British star posted Monday before jokingly beginning to sing a line from “Speechless,” Jasmine’s solo song from “Aladdin.” “I’m joking,” she said immediately after singing the titular word from the chorus.

She soon after posted a followup video saying, “I’m a jukebox, I’m a jukebox. What do you want me to sing?” and asked her followers to post their song requests.

Scott kicked things off with a rendition of “I Want You Around” by the Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra. Along with Aalegra’s song, Scott also performed Usher and Summer Walker’s “Come Thru,” “Breathin’” by Ariana Grande, “Human Nature” by Michael Jackson, and “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys.

She eventually ended the mini cover session by posting the note “Thanks love you bye” to her Story.

So far, at least one of the aforementioned singers noticed her covers. Aalegra reposted Scott’s video with the caption “Siiing” to which Scott then replied, “Di Queen herself.”

Along with “Aladdin,” Scott recently starred alongside Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska in the 2019 remake of “Charlie’s Angels,” produced and directed by Elizabeth Banks.