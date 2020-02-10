Alan Shearer names Liverpool star he’d pick as player of the year if season ended today

Liverpool thrashed Southampton 4-0 on Saturday.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson currently deserves to be named as the Premier League’s player of the year for this campaign. That’s the opinion of ex-Newcastle striker Alan Shearer.

Henderson played a starring role in the Reds' 4-0 demolition of Southampton on Saturday. The central midfielder got a goal and an assist in the rout, as he capped off a fine move to fire beyond Alex McCarthy to get the Reds' second goal of the game. Henderson had a brilliant game to go with his direct contribution in front of goal, as he turned defence into attack on more than one occasion to help his side going forward. The 29-year-old club captain is viewed as one of the more understated members of the Reds' team, and rarely receives the plaudits that many feel he deserves.

Playing a more subdued role in the team than the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Henderson's work usually goes underappreciated outside of Merseyside, but Shearer believes that he deserves to receive individual acclaim to go along with his team's numerous gongs from the past year. Speaking on Match of the Day, the pundit highlighted Henderson's display against the Saints, and credited him for being the "driving force" in the team. "I believe if the season ended tomorrow, he would be my player of the season. There's no doubt about it," he said. "He was magnificent again today. The way he drove Liverpool forward, the way he kept everything moving, his attitude, his workmate both attacking and defensively. Can he pass it forward? Yes he can.

“He’s closing down and he gets his reward [with the goal]. “It’s a wonderful touch and he just lifts it over the goalkeeper into the net. “He was magnificent as he has been all season. “What a season he’s having, absolutely incredible.

“When you look at some of their performances and you say whether it’s been the goalkeeper, the defence in Van Dijk or the front three [making the difference]– he’s been the driving force in that team. Superb.” Speaking after the game, Henderson refused to talk up his own display. Instead, he praised his team-mates for continuing to put in a high level of effort throughout the game, and discussed their workrate across the field. “Everybody is enjoying their football but it’s also about the work ethic and giving everything for each other – and that’s the most important thing to me,” he said.