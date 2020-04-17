Alarming record: Number of new coronavirus cases in Russia surpasses 4,000

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has grown by 4,070 in Russia, bringing the total nationwide tally to over 32,000, the country’s disease response team has said.

The total amount of cases currently stands at 32,008. Officials said that 41 patients have died in the last 24 hours, raising Russia’s death toll from the coronavirus to 273. Russia had a relatively low rate of new cases compared to many other European nations, until its numbers began to spike in late March.

Russia has been gradually implementing quarantine measures in a bid to slow the spread of the disease. President Vladimir Putin extended paid holidays to April 30 to encourage people to stay home. Regional governments, meanwhile, have imposed lockdowns, during which shopping malls, gyms, restaurants, and bars remain closed, as do other non-essential services.

Moscow is still the main hotspot of the outbreak in Russia, with an increase of 1,959 cases, followed by the region surrounding the capital with a rise of 472. To limit movement, local officials have required people to have digital passes to travel by public and private transport across the city since Wednesday. Similar measures were enacted in several other regions around the country.

