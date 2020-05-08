Albanese backing Bega mayor in by-election

Anthony Albanese has thrown his support behind Bega Valley mayor Kristy McBain to be Labor’s candidate for the Eden-Monaro by-election.

Ms McBain has won the backing of the federal Labor leader, putting her on course to win pre-selection after nominations close on Monday.

The retirement of Labor MP Mike Kelly has triggered the by-election, which is likely to be contested by NSW Nationals leader John Barilaro and a Liberal candidate.

Ms McBain, who made national media appearances during summer’s bushfire crisis, said she wanted to hit the reset button for the southern NSW electorate.

“I don’t want my community to be left behind and at the moment my community is being left behind,” she told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

The area is grappling with the fallout from bushfires, drought and coronavirus.

“We do not and are not receiving the support that we need so I want to be here in this parliament to provide a fierce voice for my community,” Ms McBain said.

Mr Albanese said Ms McBain had been a standout local representative during her past eight years on the Bega Valley Shire Council.

“She is a strong and articulate person. She is someone who has been on the ground when the people of Eden-Monaro have needed people to be present,” he said.

The Liberals opened nominations on Friday and will hold a preselection ballot in about a month.

Mr Barilaro has all but confirmed a switch to federal politics, giving the Nationals a shot at winning the seat for the first time.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tony Smith is taking advice on a date for the poll.