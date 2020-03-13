Aldi launches ‘beautifully crafted’ giant Easter eggs in store – but for limited time only

ALDI – the German budget supermarket – has launched the ultimate chocolate-lovers treat with its range of three “eggs-quisite” Easter eggs that weight in at a whopping 800g each. Customers can pick up their “beautifully crafted” Easter egg from Aldi supermarkets from 15 March.

From March 15, Aldi customers will be able to get their hands on three types of giant premium quality eggs – which have been described online as “beautifully crafted” and “eggs-quisite” – that weigh 800g each. The premium eggs will launch into UK stores and will be on sale for just £14.99. However, the chocolate Easter treat is expected to sell out fast, so if customers want to gets their hands on one, or all, of the three chocolate Easter eggs they need to act quick. To locate the nearest Aldi store, customers can use the store finder online.

If a customer is lucky enough to get their hands on these chocolate treats, they won’t be disappointed. Aldi’s showstopper Moser Roth Giant Ostrich Egg is an ‘egg-ceptional’ Easter treat of epic proportions, 800g to be precise. The Moser Roth Giant Ostrich Egg is a 800g giant white chocolate egg with caramel flavouring. The egg is perfect to share or tackle on your own over the bank holiday weekend.

The “beautifully crafted” Specially Selected Exquisite Butterfly ‘Flutter & Bloom’ Egg from Aldi is a stunning, intricate chocolate masterpiece – almost “too beautiful to eat”, according to social media users. The Easter egg is made with Fairtrade cocoa, the smooth Milk Chocolate Egg is hand decorated with 3D butterflies and flowers, and nested within the shell is a sweet, gold lustre Belgian blonde chocolate egg. This particular Easter egg won’t be on Aldi shelves for long so interested customers are being told to grab it while still in stock. Last but not least of Aldi’s giant egg offerings is the Moser Roth Giant Dragon Egg. Perfect for any celebration, it’s delicately moulded in the shape of a dragon’s egg and hand finished with a decorative ombre effect of bright russet to deep copper, and with a rich lustre finish.

This larger-than-life milk chocolate egg is a guaranteed winner amongst old and young. All three premium Easter eggs are on sale in UK Aldi stores from March 15 for £14.99. When is Easter 2020? Easter 2020 falls on Sunday, April 12, this year. Aldi isn’t the only supermarket embracing the Easter fun. Tesco – the British supermarket – has launched a great money-saving initiative on their chocolate Easter eggs.