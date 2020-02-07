Alexander Zverev backs Dominic Thiem to upset Novak Djokovic in Australian Open final

Alexander Zverev believes Dominic Thiem can win the Australian Open title.

Alexander Zverev crashed out of the Australian Open semi-finals with a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(4) defeat to Dominic Thiem and he has tipped his conqueror to go on and win the title.

World No 2 Novak Djokovic is the heavy favourite when he takes on Thiem on Sunday having won seven of his 16 Grand Slam titles in Melbourne. But Thiem has won four of his last five matches against the Serbian – including at the ATP Finals two months ago. The 26-year-old is in the form of his life and knocked out world No 1 Nadal en route to the final. And Zverev reckons Djokovic will be in for a much tougher match than many people may anticipate. “It’s more difficult. But I think he has a chance,” Zverev said of Thiem. “He’s playing the best tennis of his life.

“I think he’s playing much better than he played in London, to be honest. I think it was a much better match that we played. “Yeah, I do believe that he has a chance. I do believe he’s playing good enough. I wish him nothing but the best.” Zverev broke through a barrier this past fortnight as he finally progressed beyond the quarter-finals of a major tournament. And he was able to control his emotions early on as he took the first set.

“I was nervous in the beginning,” the German added. I think that’s normal. “At the end of the day, as I said, it was a great match. He played some very high-level tennis. He was the best opponent I played this week. “Credit to him. He deserves to be in the final. “I think we had some amazing rallies. But it was not like a low-level match where you could see we’re nervous or something like that. “I think he has a chance in the finals, though, if he’s physically fine. He did play a lot of long matches. But, yeah, we’ll see.”