Alexander Zverev hits back at critics with spiky message over Grand Slam record

Alexander Zverev has hit back at his critics and insist he has nothing to prove. The German ace picked up the biggest win of his career at the 2018 ATP Finals in London, but he is still yet to make a mark on the Grand Slams.

Zverev, 22, is playing in the Australian Open semi-finals against Dominic Thiem, and this is already the furthest he’s ever gone in one of the slams. He has been criticised at times for not progressing far enough in the big events but he believes he is on course. “I don’t think about it,” he said when asked about the criticism. “But what I am happy about is that everybody all of a sudden at the ATP Cup or last year had opinions that I need a new coach or I need a change in my team or I need to get a new physical trainer, new physio, whatever. “I was struggling with myself. My tennis was struggling because of me, not because of the work that everybody else was doing. I am happy to show that I can still play good tennis with the team around me, with my father around, with Jez around, with Hugo around.

“I have to prove a point to somebody? Do you have to prove a point to anybody in this world? Maybe to your parents, out of respect or something like that. But anybody else, this is your life. You do with it what you feel is right. “All I’m going to say, I’m always going to try my best. I am always going to do everything I can to win tennis matches, to at least do the best thing I can on the tennis court when I’m playing in front of people, just to have respect in front of the crowd. “Everything else is my decision, it’s my parents’ decision, the people that are involved. Nobody else’s opinion really matters that much.” Zverev has pledged to donate all his winnings to help Australia with the bushfire should he win the Grand Slam in Melbourne. Zverev has already racked up £15,452,270 in prize money so far in his career.