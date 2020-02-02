Alexander Zverev issues firm Australian Open statement with Roger Federer claim

Alexander Zverev is standing by his offer to donate his entire Australian Open prize fund if he wins the tournament.

Alexander Zverev insists he is not like Roger Federer and to win the Australian Open prize money would still be a big deal to him. However, he still wants to donate every penny to the bushfire relief should he win the tournament.

The German made the promise last week that he would donate $10,000 US (£7,600) for every match he wins. Zverev had never before been past the quarter-final stage of a Grand Slam so expectations were low. However, the world No 5 has not dropped a set en route to the semi-finals, where he takes on Dominic Thiem today. Zverev has pocketed a total of $20,263,413 US (£15,452,270) in tournament prize funds so far in his career. But he will give away all of his earnings in Melbourne should he win two more matches.

“I mean, my parents grew up in the Soviet Union, where you were a professional tennis player, my dad would make money outside the country, but he would have to give it away when he was getting into the country,” Zverev said. “Funny enough, for them, you know, where they never had any money, you would think that now maybe we have some, you want to keep it all for yourself. “But they always said that money is something that should cause change in the world and should be put into a good thing, not keep it in a bank account and do nothing with it. “Of course, if I win the $4 million AUS (£2m), it’s a lot of money for me. I’m not Roger, I’m not LeBron James, something like that. This is still big.

“But at the same time I know that there’s people right now in this country, in this beautiful country, that lost their homes and actually they need the money. “They actually depend on it, building up their homes again, building up their houses again, building up the nature that Australia has, the animals as well. “I think there’s much better use for those people with that money than I have right now.” Zverev and Thiem go head-to-head on Rod Laver Arena for the chance to play Novak Djokovic in the final where the pressure will only intensify.