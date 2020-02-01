Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem free live stream: How to watch Australian Open match

Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem compete in the Australian Open semi-finals today and Express Sport is on hand with all the live stream information, including how to watch the match for free.
Alexander Zverev is in uncharted territory after storming into his first Grand Slam semi-final without dropping a set. The German takes on two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem on Rod Laver Arena.
Thiem knocked out world No 1 Nadal in the previous round but he is not going to get carried away until the final prize is secured.
“I don’t feel really like that I broke a barrier,” Thiem said. “It was just an unbelievable match, like epic one, four hours 10. I think on a very high level from both of us.
“That’s what I’m most happy about. Also, of course, that I’m for the first time in the semis of Australian Open. That’s for me a barrier.
“But, well, to really break a barrier, one young player has to win a slam. Yeah, one of us going to be in the finals. But it’s still a very long way to go.
Meanwhile, Zverev is confident he can use his experience at other tournaments to set up a showdown with Djokovic.
“I’ve done well at other tournaments,” he said. “I’ve won Masters Series, World Tour Finals. But the Grand Slams were always the week where I kind of wanted it too much.
“I was doing things in a way too professional. I was not talking to anybody. I wasn’t going out with friends. I wasn’t having dinner. I was just really almost too, too focused.
“Changed that a little bit this week. I’m doing much more things outside the court. I also was playing that bad at ATP Cup that I didn’t have any expectations. I wasn’t really expecting myself in the semifinals or quarterfinals.
“Maybe this is a stepping stone. Maybe this is how it should happen. We’ll see how it goes.”
When does Zverev vs Thiem start?
Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem are the only match schedule for tonight on Rod Laver Area.
The tie is expected to get underway at 7.30pm (8.30am GMT).
However, that could change if the three preceding day matches run over.
How to live stream Zverev vs Thiem
Live coverage of the Australian Open will be shown by Eurosport throughout the UK.
The channel is available with Sky, BT and Virgin sports packages.
Streaming is available via the Eurosport Player, both online and through the app.
A seven-day free trial for the Eurosport Player is available through Amazon Prime Video, which incidentally has a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.
Fans can also live stream the match for free via selected UK betting sites.