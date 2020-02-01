Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem free live stream: How to watch Australian Open match

Alexander Zverev is in uncharted territory after storming into his first Grand Slam semi-final without dropping a set. The German takes on two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem on Rod Laver Arena.

Thiem knocked out world No 1 Nadal in the previous round but he is not going to get carried away until the final prize is secured.

“I don’t feel really like that I broke a barrier,” Thiem said. “It was just an unbelievable match, like epic one, four hours 10. I think on a very high level from both of us.

“That’s what I’m most happy about. Also, of course, that I’m for the first time in the semis of Australian Open. That’s for me a barrier.

“But, well, to really break a barrier, one young player has to win a slam. Yeah, one of us going to be in the finals. But it’s still a very long way to go.

Meanwhile, Zverev is confident he can use his experience at other tournaments to set up a showdown with Djokovic.