Alexander Zverev vs Dominic Thiem play suspended for bizarre reason at Australian Open

Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem had a 10-minute delay during the third set.

Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem saw their Australian Open clash suspended because of an apparent lights failure.

The Rod Laver Arena had its roof shut after rain fell early in the first set which caused a temporary pause in play. But there was a much longer break at the start of the third set as Zverev held serve for a 1-0 lead but then complained of a lights failure. Everything inside Melbourne Park’s centre court was still visible but the German wanted more lights switched on. The players waited on the court for around 10 minutes while officials scrambled around trying to rectify the problem. The scores were level after the first two sets in a tightly-fought affair.

World No 7 Zverev got off to the perfect start when he claimed the opening set 6-3 with three breaks of serve. But Thiem leveled in the second and the tie was finely poised until the delay. The pair are fighting to face 16-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final. And the Serbian is hoping to prevent a new Grand Slam champion being crowned this weekend.

“Well, I think there is more advantage to have the experience than disadvantage,” Djokovic said. “I think it’s better obviously coming into the Grand Slam finals to have some experience behind you. “At the same time if you don’t have that experience maybe then you don’t have the expectations or you don’t have the pressure of being in the finals that you need to win. “But I guess when you’re a top player, even though Zverev, for example, has never been to a Grand Slam final, but he’s still expected to be there for already quite a few years. People talk about his quality of tennis, him eventually getting there.