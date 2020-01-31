Alexis Sanchez to Man City transfer collapsed because Thomas Lemar wanted Liverpool move

The Chilean would have moved to the other side of Manchester if it wasn’t for the French winger’s transfer preference.

Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester City in 2017 was scuppered by Thomas Lemar’s desire to join Liverpool from Atletico Madrid. Sanchez had looked set to join City that summer but the move was pulled when Arsenal couldn’t get their hands on Lemar as his replacement, according to the Athletic.

Manchester City had submitted a £60m bid for the Arsenal star, who had performed well in his three-year spell in London up until City’s approach. Sanchez only had one year left on his contract at the time and there was no indication that the former Barcelona player would sign another deal to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium. However, the Gunners were reluctant to accept a bid for their key player unless they signed a replacement for him. Numerous players had moved on in the summer of 2017, including goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, defenders Gabriel and Kieran Gibbs as well as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who secured a transfer to top flight rivals Liverpool.

Meanwhile, French winger Lemar was subject of strong interest a range of Premier League clubs in that summer transfer window, including Arsenal and Liverpool. The 24-year-old was at Monaco at the time and was a part of the formidable team that included Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho. He was just 21 at the time and had the decision of whether to stick with the team where emerged as such a huge talent or move to the Premier League, a division where he could make himself a household name. Arsenal had a £92m bid accepted for Lemar on transfer deadline day, boosting Sanchez’s chances of joining Pep Guardiola at City.