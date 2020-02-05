Alexis Sanchez’s verdict on Man Utd return as Ed Woodward fears lead to transfer U-turn

Manchester United are planning on giving Alexis Sanchez another chance to be a success at Old Trafford.

Sanchez is currently at Serie A side Inter Milan on a season-long loan after having a torrid spell at United. The Chilean was at the club for 18 months but only managed to score five goals in 45 appearances for the club. However, according to the Daily Star, United are planning on reintegrating him back into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side despite the player not being so keen on the idea. The Red Devils are concerned they will find it difficult to find a permanent buyer for the veteran attacker. JUST IN: Man Utd decide £46.4m Bruno Fernandes transfer limit, Arsenal exit announced, Chelsea move

As a result they are prepared to give him another opportunity to prove himself at the club. Sanchez arrived at Old Trafford in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go to Arsenal in January 2018. The winger joined United on a deal worth a reported £390,000-a-week salary, having scored 80 goals in 166 appearances for the Gunners.

However, Sanchez failed to produce anywhere near the same form with United. Last summer the Red Devils decided to cut their losses and sent him out on loan to Inter. The Italian club could not afford to pay all of his wages so agreed a deal with United that they would only contribute £175,000 of his weekly wage. This means United are still paying Sanchez £215,000-a-week to help Inter challenge for the Serie A title.

Sanchez has been unable to make much of an impact since his move to Italy after an ankle injury saw him sidelined for around three months. Since his return to the squad in January he has only played 16 minutes in Serie A for Inter. He has one goal and one assist in seven appearances for the Nerazzurri. The former Barcelona winger is understood to want to remain in Serie A, but the current loan deal does not include an option to buy.