Alia Shawkat Spent Birthday With Brad Pitt? Actress Spotted Biking Away From Gated Community

Alia Shawkat was spotted biking away from Brad Pitt’s gated community on her birthday.

On Saturday, the “Blaze” star celebrated her 31st birthday. On the same day, she was spotted riding her bike away from Pitt’s gated community in Los Angeles.

Based on the snaps shared by Just Jared, she sported white pants and navy blue jacket on the said sighting. She also wore white-framed shades. The photos sparked rumors that she spent her birthday with the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.”

“Our beautiful couples had their romantic, birthday date! On Saturday afternoon on #aliashawkat has seen out of Brad Pitt’s gated community! On a bike, we all know alia’s birthday was yesterday! So her 57years old boyfriend never forgets her birthday! #BradPitt,” one wrote.

Pitt and Shawkat have been spotted hanging out in the past months. In March, Pitt and Shawkat were spotted at In-N-Out in Los Angeles after hitting up a “Thundercat” show at The Wiltern. Prior to that, they were also seen attending concerts, comedy shows, museums and galleries together.

However, despite their frequent outings, they never confirmed any romance. Also, sources close to them said that they are “just friends.” The insiders insisted that there is nothing romantic going on between the two.

Sources close to the Oscar winner spoke with TMZ and said that Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband doesn’t feel the need to get back on the dating scene. According to them, Pitt and Shawkat are not dating and Pitt is more involved in his kids’ lives.

Meanwhile, an insider claimed earlier that Pitt and Jolie’s daughter Shiloh prefers to be with her dad during the coronavirus lockdown. In fact, she allegedly begged to be with her father and even attempted to escape from the “Maleficent” star’s home.

Shiloh and her siblings reportedly love Pitt’s “calming influence.” A source said that the kids love and respect their mom, Jolie, but they felt much more settled in their dad’s house.

However, the report should be taken with a grain of salt especially the claims that Shiloh tried to escape from her mom’s home because Shiloh and her siblings still see their father despite the forced lockdown.

“All the kids are home with Angelina but they have continued seeing Brad and go over for their regular visits,” a source close to the family told E! News.