All about the haters: Behar says she can’t leave ‘The View’ because she’s a job creator for right-wing media

‘The View’ co-host Joy Behar shot down rumors she was leaving her position, confirming that mainstream US media in recent years is more about inspiring outrage with critics than thoughtful debate.

“The rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated,” Behar said on Thursday’s show, after being asked about rumors she was exiting ‘The View’.

Behar’s reason for staying? The pundit says the coronavirus doesn’t make retirement very appealing, plus she’s a “job creator” for right-wing media.

Our @JoyVBehar sets the record straight on rumors she’s leaving @TheView: “I’m not leaving the show!”“The rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated.” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuikpic.twitter.com/fRGvrgFBr8 — The View (@TheView) April 9, 2020

“Let’s not forget I provide employment for right-wing media,” she said. “I mean, I am a job creator over at Breitbart. Everything I say appears on Breitbart.”

Breitbart writes quite heavily about remarks from Behar, with multiple pieces being published last month and two already this month, quite a lucrative relationship, though not uncommon.

Even President Donald Trump tweets heavily about his media critics — he seems to love the spotlight, and even seems energized by it. Divisive pundits on both sides of the political aisle, from Tomi Lahren all the way to CNN’s Jim Acosta, have acquired newfound national attention by running afoul of the president and his supporters.

Variety and several other media outlets previously reported Behar was retiring from ‘The View’ by the summer of 2022. Behar had stated in an interview that her contract ends in 2022 and she’s open to leaving unless she’s as “fabulous” as she is now.

ABC said in a public statement that they will keep “her seat at the table” beyond that year, as long as she wants to stay.

