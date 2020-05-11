All eyes on Maleny as Scott plays live

Adam Scott’s breezy nine holes around Maleny’s green hills did wonders for Sunshine Coast golf tourism and also kept the world No.6 sharp as he eyes a delayed Masters charge in November.

The 2013 Masters champion and former world No.1 made what he described as “his first contribution” to Instagram by broadcasting his round at Maleny Golf Club live on Friday morning.

Thousands watched as Scott and good mate Wayne Perske – the club’s pro-manager and former Japan Tour winner – went head-to-head in a battle that was split when Perske missed a putt on the 18th green.

Queenslander Scott has been residing in his Sunshine Coast getaway home during the coronavirus lockdown, which he says has forced him off the circuit for longer than ever before in a 20-year career.

Scott won the Australian PGA on the Gold Coast in December before breaking a four-year US PGA Tour title drought with victory at the Genesis Invitational in February.

But the 39-year-old said the sudden halt could be a blessing, even if it did deny him the chance of arriving for April’s Masters in hot form.

“That’s a good thing for a bloke my age; it might keep me fresh for a few more years,” he said post-round.

“I do miss the competition but I’m very much enjoying the break … spending some time with the family.

“As players we all want the opportunity to go and play the Masters no matter when it is, so hopefully we do get to go back there in November.”

Perske said Scott’s cameo had “put the club on the map”.

Scott didn’t need much convincing though, saying it was easy to fall in love with the course, which like others in Queensland has been allowed to stay open thanks to strict distancing rules during the pandemic.

“It’s unique, that’s for sure and there’s something charming about that,” he said.

“The passion that the membership has, there’s a real heartbeat to this club and seeing that … was really endearing to me.”