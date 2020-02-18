All-time Premier League table: Liverpool gain on Chelsea and Arsenal but Man Utd still top

Liverpool are well on their way to a first-ever Premier League title, but the Reds are far from the most successful team since the formation of the new English top flight.

Liverpool took another huge step towards their maiden Premier League title with victory over Southampton this weekend. The 4-0 rout at Anfield, coupled with Manchester City’s defeat to Tottenham, leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side 22 points clear at the summit.

Liverpool have not won a league title since their First Division triumph back in 1989/90. That victory was the 18th domestic crown in the club’s history, and the Reds have come close to adding to this tally on numerous occasions. Runners-up finishes in 1990/91, 2001/02, 2008/09 and 2013/14 tell a tale of missed opportunities while the club’s 97 points last year was the highest tally ever recorded without winning the league. Liverpool came home just a solitary point behind Manchester City at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, but it looks like that disappointment has been banished by a dominant display this time around. Fernandinho sends warning to Man City stars as problems laid bare and Liverpool race clear

The performance of Klopp’s Reds this season could signal the start of a dynasty, although the Reds still have some catching up to do compared to the most successful Premier League club of all time. A new live graphic from noobnorm.com has visualised the accumulation of points since the very first Premier League campaign in 1992 – and it’s United that unsurprisingly top the pile. The data does not take into account results from the 2019/20 season meaning United are comfortably top of the tree having earned 2168 points. Even if Liverpool’s huge haul from this campaign is added on (they are currently 38 points ahead of fifth-placed United), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team would still be the undisputed champions. Man Utd and Liverpool handed Timo Werner transfer boost as star says he’d consider move

Liverpool are actually down in fourth overall with a total of 1849 points, over 100 points behind second-placed Arsenal. The Gunners enjoyed a spectacular period of success under Arsene Wenger, culminating in the unbeaten ‘Invincibles’ season of 2003/04. Titles in 1997/98 and 2001/02 boosted their points tally while Chelsea are third, having enjoyed a rapid rise during the Premier League years with five crowns. Jose Mourinho steered the Blues to the summit in 2004/05 and 2005/06 before grabbing another title in 2014/15 after returning to Stamford Bridge.

Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte also secured Premier League success but did not last long in the managerial hot-seat under owner Roman Abramovich. Tottenham and Everton lead the charge behind Liverpool in the overall points tally, having also failed to lift a top-flight title in since 1992. But their consistency in the top half of the division means their total haul exceeds that of four-time champions Manchester City. The Citizens are often criticised for their recent expansion under wealthy ownership, although it should be noted that they also have league titles in 1936/37 and 1967/68 to their name.