Allison Langdon announces further changes to the Today show as Nine ‘adjusts to the new normal’

The Today show was forced to quarantine 20 staff members earlier this month after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson brought coronavirus to the studio.

And co-anchor Allison Langdon has revealed further changes have been made to the Today set amid Scott Morrison’s new rules on social distancing.

‘You might notice it’s a new look here. The show will look a little bit different as we adjust to this normal,’ Allison, 40, told viewers on Monday.

Allison explained that she and co-host Karl Stefanovic are now based in the Today Extra studio, which allows them to sit further apart.

Newsreader Tracy Vo also won’t be appearing on air for some time.

‘Tracy is also off the desk for a while. She’s staying at home in Perth to look after her parents during this crisis. We send her and her family our very best,’ Allison said.

Channel Nine’s Willoughby headquarters was thrown into chaos on March 12 when Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, revealed they had tested positive to COVID-19 .

The couple had visited Today Extra just days earlier, on March 9.

Karl and Allison addressed the situation by taking viewers on a tour of the studio on March 13 and outlining some of the safety precautions being taken.

Karl said that Channel Nine executives had been preparing for this ‘eventuality’ but did not expect an outbreak to hit the company so soon.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced stricter social distancing rules on Sunday, including the closure of café and restaurant dining areas, pubs, clubs, cinemas and gyms.

As of Monday, there are 1,610 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, resulting in seven deaths.