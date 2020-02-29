already 325 samples tested in Belgium, not yet panic, but tension is mounting

It’s a fact, the Belgians are worried. The coronavirus is upon us. Italy has become a hotbed of spread. At 3:10 p.m., this Saturday, February 29, there are 900 infected people and 21 deaths. 11 northern municipalities are under quarantine. There are cases in almost the entire country.

In western Germany, a thousand people are in quarantine, in France, there are so far 73 infected people and two deaths. All gatherings of more than 5000 people in a confined environment were prohibited, the Paris half-marathon was canceled.

And in Belgium?

With us, only one case, among the nine Belgians repatriated from Wuhan in China, tested positive. He was admitted to CHU Saint-Pierre, he was able to return home on February 15. But the scientific world agrees on one point: the Covid-19 will arrive in Belgium.

So, on the eve of the start of the holidays, tension is mounting. It is true that not a day goes by without us, the media, publishing on the Coronavirus. We are already accused of doing too much, even fueling fears. And yet, to read us carefully, it seems to me that we are trying to describe, soberly, day by day, the evolution of what is known as the Covid-19.

Out of stock pharmacies, numerous calls to emergency services

A sign of growing concern, or a simple precautionary purchase, there are no more masks or disinfectant gels in pharmacies. Doctors and emergency services are bombarded with phone calls. This is the case at the Saint-Luc University Clinics: “We get a lot of phone calls from worried people, but we manage to manage,” says a supervising doctor. “It will be worse next week, with the return from vacation.”

Contacted by us, the emergency department of CHU Saint-Pierre is less serene. It is true that you have to insist on having someone on the phone, as the line is busy.

A doctor who says to himself “hurry” agrees to answer me, but he quickly refers me to the hospital’s communications department: “We manage, as usual, he said to me, before taking my leave: “I have patients waiting for me. Excuse me, I don’t have time to answer questions from journalists.” At Erasme Hospital, no nervousness. “We have a lot of flu cases today, answers an emergency doctor. This year, the flu epidemic is late. What about the coronavirus? We’re ready. We know the procedure. “

Suspected coronavirus: especially do not go to the emergency room

The instructions are clear: if you have symptoms of respiratory infection that make you suspect a coronavirus, especially do not go to the hospital. Stay at home and call your doctor to avoid possible spread.

General practitioners have received precautionary statements, via the site of the Scientific Institute of Public Health www.sciensano.be: “Make an appointment with the patient returning from an infected area outside of consultation hours to avoid contact with other patients. Wear a mask and give the patient a mask. Disinfect the medical equipment after auscultation. severe respiratory infection, send it to the nearest hospital, but notify the hospital. “

How to recognize a suspected Covi19 infection?

The site www.sciensano.be reminds the use of professionals : “Anyone with fever and clinical symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as difficulty breathing and / or cough, AND a travel history in the 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms is suspected. area of ​​the world with sustained transmission, such as China, Hong Kong and Macao inclusive, South Korea, Iran, the Italian provinces of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, or in a country with limited transmission, such as Singapore or Japan. Anyone with symptoms of a respiratory infection AND having had close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 within 14 days of the onset of symptoms is also suspect. “

At the KU Leuven, reference laboratory, 325 samples tested

At this stage, only one analysis laboratory is referent for Covid-19. It’s the lab at KU Leuven. Virologist and epidemiologist Marc Van Ranst send the samples, mainly oral swabs, for analysis: “We will analyze all the samples, as a precaution. Currently, we have tested 300. I received 25 this morning, I will probably have the same number this afternoon. None have tested positive, apart from the case of the Belgian who returned at the beginning of China “.

And this doctor from Liège, who according to Sudpresse, was refused by the UCL to analyze the sample of his patient, who returned from Palermo in Sicily? “The hygiene inspector probably thought it was not necessary.”

There are currently three cases of Covid-19 on the island, but Sicily is not an area of ​​spread of the virus. It is up to the hygiene inspector in each region to decide whether or not to send the sample to the laboratory. In the coming days, other Belgian hospitals will have the analysis kit and they will no longer have to send the samples to KU Leuven.

Lots of population stress, but don’t panic

The FPS Health confirms this, through its spokesperson, Vinciane Charlier: “The population is stressed, as are the medical staff”. Information confirmed, anonymously: hygiene inspectors receive worried calls from health workers all day. It is true that if the epidemic spreads in Belgium, they will be on the front line.

Justified this stress of the population? Not at the moment, where we are surprised to learn that the Brussels hotel sector is starting to suffer from coronavirus when there is not yet an epidemic. The Brussels Hotels Association has calculated that hotel establishments are losing 10 million euros due to cancellations.

As a sign that this is not the time for panic, the new school year will start as planned on Monday, with increased vigilance. The schools of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation have received a ministerial directive on this subject. For the moment, no specific measures have been taken, other than paying special attention to hygiene rules and sick children. The authorities also do not recommend the cancellation of school trips.