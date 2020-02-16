Amazing pictures from around the world as rare ‘Snow Moon’ becomes visible

A SNOW MOON has appeared over skies around the world.

This phenomenon is the second full moon of winter. There is debate amongst astrologers as to whether or not this counts as a supermoon. This is when the Moon is at the closest point to the Earth in it’s orbit.

According to CNN, expert Fred Espenak says it does, but another, Richard Nolle, says that will happen on March 9. The full moon signals the start of the Jewish Tu BiShvat celebration and the end of Chinese New Year celebrations. The moon will be at its fullest 7.33am GMT Sunday morning. Stunning pictures from across the world have come in.

These show the snow moon in the back drop of New York’s iconic Empire State Building as well as the Statue of Liberty. One image shows a plane flying in front of the moon in Los Angeles. Pictures also show it over the Lakhta Centre in Saint Petersburg, Russia . It is believed the term ‘Snow Moon’ comes as snow on the ground is common in the month of February when it usually appears.

According to NASA’s Gordon Johnston there are other names for the snow moon. As per the Daily Mirror, Mr Johnston said: “The tribes of what is now the northeastern United States called this the Snow Moon or the Storm Moon because of the heavy snows that fall in this season. “Bad weather and heavy snowstorms made hunting difficult, so this Moon was also called the Hunger Moon.” The full moon is the lunar phase when the Moon from Earth appears fully illuminated.

This occurs once a month. The moon appears as a complete circular disk. A second full moon in a calendar year is called a blue moon, which only occurs on average, once every three years.

According to Earth Sky, this will next happen on October 31. The last time this happened was on March 31 2018. The exact opposite is when the side of the Moon facing the Earth is unlit.