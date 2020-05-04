Amazon renews streaming deal with NFL

April 29 – Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it would renew its partnership with National Football League (NFL) to live stream Thursday night games exclusively on its video streaming platforms, Prime Video and Twitch.

These platforms will stream 11 Thursday Night Football games broadcast by the FOX network and will be available to more than 150 million paid prime subscribers worldwide, the company said on Wednesday.

Amazon will also stream one regular season game globally on Prime Video and Twitch, which will be played on a Saturday in the second half of the 2020 NFL regular season, the statement added.

Amazon had first signed a streaming deal with NFL during the 2017 season. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)