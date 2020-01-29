Amazon slashes prices of digital movies and TV in blockbuster sale for Mega Movie Week

Amazon Prime Video, along with other digital movie and TV distribution platforms, has slashed the price of dozens of movies to celebrate Mega Movie Week.

Huge titles like Avengers: Endgame, Disney’s Incredibles 2, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and more are down to as low as £3.99, with the initiative aimed at helping people kick start their digital library.

These HD blockbusters are available across the likes of Sky Store, Apple TV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, Chili, PlayStation Store, Rakuten TV, BT TV and TalkTalk TV.

The idea is to help customers feel more comfortable picking up digital movies instead of physical ones, and there are some clear advantages.

While many of us loved boxed products, it can be a pain finding room for an ever-expanding movie collection, while having your entire movie collection on your device of choice makes jumping into an action movie on the bus or a comedy on the train very appealing.