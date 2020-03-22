Amber Heard Allegedly Discusses Stripper Rumors In Leaked Recording With Ex Johnny Depp

Amber Heard confessed in a leaked recording that she was expecting the “stripper” rumors but blamed Johnny Depp for it. Twitter users interpreted her statement as a confession.

Heard and Depp’s legal battle continues. In a recent report from The Sun, Depp reportedly described his ex-wife as a “gold-digging, low-level, dime-a-dozen, mushy pointless.” He also said, referring to her, “that time I blew on a 50-cent stripper. I would not touch her with a goddamn glove.”

In a leaked recording obtained by Daily Mail, the “Aquaman” star confronted Depp for the various rumors about her. She blamed Depp for starting the speculations claiming that she was a stripper including the leakage of her arrest.

“My, my my my arrest records. Who put that in the media? The rumors that I was a stripper? Of course, of course I can expect that. I’ve known every step of the way, every single step of the way everything you give ’em,” she said.

Depp denied that he leaked them and told his ex-wife that he would just see her in court. He added, “You [explicit] trusted me with that and I never [explicit] told anyone that.”

One netizen asked Ryan Leone, bestselling author of “Wasting Talent,” about the rumors of Heard being a stripper and he confirmed it replying with, “It’s true.”

Some of Heard’s supporters attacked Depp on Twitter for calling her a “50-cent stripper.” However, many defended the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor because for them, based on the recording, Heard confessed she was one.

“You misread and twist as usual. He called Amber a 50 cent stripper. And we already heard her say in the audio phone call she was a real stripper in her past,” @Yosemit62386397 commented.

“Amber Heard Admitted Herself That She Was A STRIPPER!!!” another wrote.

“Im so sick of you idiots twisting stuff to fit your narrative. SHE ADMITTED TO BEING A STRIPPER AND TO ABUSING JOHNNY!! Get used to it!” @ladypirate72

One should note that Heard did not directly said she was a stripper. However, she said this referring to the rumors, “Of course I can expect that.”

Depp’s libel case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publishers of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor Dan Wooton is due to begin on Monday. Heard is giving evidence in support of the publication’s defense.

Wolanski QC, for NGN, accused Depp of wanting to delay the proceeding not due to coronavirus, but because he was coward and going to lose. Depp’s representative denied it and said that even if the actor couldn’t make it on Monday because he is France which is in lockdown, he wanted the proceedings to proceed to “vindicate his reputation.”