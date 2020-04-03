Amber Heard, Elon Musk Caught Cuddling Inside Johnny Depp’s Penthouse Elevator In Surveillance Video

Amber Heard was caught seemingly flirting with Elon Musk while inside the private elevator of Johnny Depp’s penthouse years ago.

Daily Mail released a series of photos captured from the surveillance video featuring Heard and Musk. One photo shows a bikini-clad Heard standing at the opposite end of the elevator across Musk.

In the second photo, Musk is pressing the floors inside the elevator while Heard is resting his head on his chest. The photo shows that Heard is heavily intoxicated that’s why she needed support from Musk.

A third snap shows Heard and Musk cuddling while still inside the elevator. Musk’s arms are wrapped around Heard’s shoulders. According to the publication, there are no timestamps in the surveillance video that’s why it’s hard to tell when it was taken.

But Depp’s security guards have previously gone on record to confirm that Musk visited Heard on multiple occasions before and after she filed for divorce from Depp in 2016.

Last week, photos of Musk with a black eye while hanging out with Heard were released. Critics are convinced that Heard was the one who gave Musk the cut and bruise under his right eye. Shortly after Heard filed for divorce from Depp, she and Musk started dating.

Rumors are rife that Musk ended his relationship with Heard because he’s already had enough of her manipulative and selfish behavior. Twitter user @ReemDepp also shared side by side photos of Depp and Musk showing the bruise on their faces.

“Coincidence? That’s interesting!” he captioned the photos.

Some netizens couldn’t help but lambast Heard by calling her an abuser.

“This is no accident. This is striking. Others claim that it was a helmet. I very much hope that Elon makes a statement and is not silence even if he is in a new and happy relationship. I hope so much that Elon makes a statement,” Twitter user @saskiasordon said.