Amber Heard Makes Public Appearance With Girlfriend Ahead Of Trial With Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is continuing life as usual with her new girlfriend cinematographer Bianca Butti, even in the wake of her ongoing trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

News first began circulating in February about Heard and Butti dating, and their relationship was solidified in early March when they were spotted shopping together, according to People.

Their recent expedition led them to a home and garden store to do a bit of flower shopping.

The budding relationship is taking place during what was supposed to be the start of Depp’s libel lawsuit against The Sun, which was scheduled for Monday, but which has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns, The Hollywood Reporter announced.

Heard has been locked in several court battles with Depp since May of 2016 when they divorced citing “irreconcilable differences.” The case has only grown more complicated with each year, as new evidence surfaces that have caused many to wonder who the real victim was in the marriage.

The 33-year-old claimed she repeatedly suffered abuse from Depp during their 15-month marriage, while Depp claimed that her op-ed in The Washington Post cost him his role in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. More recently, audio tapes have surfaced that show Heard may have also abused Depp by once “clocking him,” according to Page Six, which she claims was only done in self-defense.

Depp isn’t the only high profile celebrity Heard has been linked to. Her former partners include Tesla CEO Elon Musk from 2016 to 2018, photographer Tasya van Ree from 2009 to 2012, and “It” director Andy Muschietti.

The recent gardening trip marks only Heard and Butti’s second reported public appearance as an apparent couple. However, in a recent Instagram post on Heard’s account, many believe Butti is the voice behind the camera showing Heard picking oranges from her front yard.