Amber Heard’s Behavior Gives It Away, Johnny Depp’s Ex Not A Victim, Twitter Says

Amber Heard’s actions and words toward Johnny Depp showed that she is not a victim of abuse, Twitter says.

A clip of the “Aquaman” star listening to her ex-husband’s audiotapes is making the rounds online. In the short video, Amber rolls her eyes and smirks. Her reactions irked the online users because she was visibly not intimidated by Depp whom she called her abuser. For them, Heard’s actions gave it away.

“#AmberHeard clearly is not intimidated by #JohnnyDepp and I think it’s obvious that she just enjoyed attempting to make one big joke of him for the cold hard cash, yet she forgot, a liar can never keep their story or their face straight. #lockherup,” @Monster01Little commented.

“And the irony is she doesn’t understand how her statements give her away. She does not know what abuse survivors suffer. She doesn’t even understand how her own statements reveal her,” @DevillineS added.

“Yeah, abuse victims dont act that way when facing their abuser. They cower, cry, flinch at times. This witch needs to go down, hard!” @Scorpiotomy opined.

“She just can’t help herself. She has to mock him for objecting to being hit. Total giveaway – and shows what a terrible actress she actually is!” @kiki_cliff wrote.

Meanwhile, Depp has vehemently denied Heard’s allegations that he was abusive and violent. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor’s exes have already spoken up, too. Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis and Lori Anne Allison all said that they never experienced what Heard claimed when they were with Depp. In fact, they described him as someone who is sensitive and loving.

In related news, Twitter users felt that 2020 is the year of vindication not just for Depp, but for Taylor Swift, too. Just recently, Kanye West’s full conversation with Swift leaked and it showed that the “Reputation” singer did not give her consent to the “Stronger” rapper to call her “b——.”