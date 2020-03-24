Ana De Armas ‘Very Happy’ With Boyfriend Ben Affleck As They Quarantine Together

Ana de Armas is “very happy” with her boyfriend Ben Affleck as they quarantine together.

In the past weeks, de Armas and Affleck have been making headlines due to their budding romance. An insider confirmed to Us Weekly that the “Knives Out” star is very delighted with her beau.

“Ana is very happy with Ben. She loves spending time with him and they have great chemistry and a lot of fun together,” the source said.

Just recently, another insider revealed that the lovers are “self-quarantining together.” Last week they were spotted twice.

On Friday, de Armas and Affleck were seen at an office building before the “Argo” actor made a solo visit to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house. Affleck and Garner continue to co-parent their three children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

On Saturday, the duo was seen taking a stroll with her dog, Elvis. She was stunning in her white pants and knitted top while holding her dog’s leash. Meanwhile, Affleck also dressed for comfort in his black t-shirt and gray pants while holding a large iced coffee.

Affleck and de Armas sparked romantic rumors when they were spotted in a Cuban getaway. They were photographed with a restaurant chef in Havana. They were also seen smiling and laughing with a group of fans.

Garner’s ex-husband was in high spirits during the outing. Affleck even made funny poses when he posed for selfies with his fans. After the sighting, the couple had a short vacation in Costa Rica. They were smitten with each other based on the photos from their trips.

“Ben and Ana are happy together and officially dating,” one source said, confirming their relationship. “Jen has completely moved on from Ben in a romantic sense. She considers him a friend, thinks he is a good dad to their children and respects him. She is happy in her own life and supportive of him and happy for him and his relationship.”

However, Twitter users were not very supportive of de Armas’ decision to be with Affleck. One even accused the “Argo” star of being a cheater and added that the young star is just asking to be “cheated on.”