Andre Gomes eager for action but urges Everton fans to…

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes admits he is desperate to play in front of the club’s fans again but has urged supporters to continue to follow social distancing rules.

Gomes made his Goodison Park return against Manchester United in March for the first time in almost four months after suffering a serious ankle fracture against Tottenham in November.

The Portuguese midfielder says he was overwhelmed by the reception and is itching to play at Goodison Park again as soon as possible after the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in an Instagram Q&A with supporters published by the club, Gomes said: “I’m missing my teammates and the club and, of course, the first thing I want to do after the quarantine is to go back to the training ground.

“At Everton, we have a really nice dressing room environment. The fans have always been so amazing with me, too.

“It’s a tough moment and we must all try to respect the rules. Enjoy movies, TV series, do exercise when you can. Help yourself and others.

“I have had many really good moments at Goodison but I have to say this one (against United, was the most special). Hearing this (reception), I felt really confident and happy to have the support from them.”

Gomes also praised Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has been playing his part during the pandemic by assisting the Blues Family campaign to help those isolating, and believes the club are on the right track under the Italian.

“Carlo is a great human being,” Gomes added. “He has great experience and he’s helping the team a lot.

“Everton is doing a massive effort to make the team better. I believe Carlo trusts in the club, otherwise he wouldn’t have come here.

“We want to make the fans proud and we’re on the right way to do that. The fans are with us all the time.

“We’re trying to be better and improve the club. We want to reach a high a level. We all love Everton and right now I think we’re on a good track to reach our goal.”