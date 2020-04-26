Andrea Bocelli will livestream concert from Milan’s empty Duomo cathedral amid coronavirus crisis 

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli will livestream a concert from Milan’s landmark Duomo cathedral as a symbol of love, hope and healing amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The world famous tenor, 61, will be accompanied only by cathedral organist Emanuele Vianelli who will play one of world’s largest pipe organs.

The pair will perform a repertoire of sacred works including Pietro Mascagni’s Sancta Maria from inside Italy’s largest cathedral.

The concert will be streamed on Bocelli’s YouTube channel at 1700 GMT on April 12 for viewers across the globe to enjoy.

Bocelli said: ‘I’m honoured and happy to answer ‘Si’ to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan.

‘I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone – whether they are believers or not – truly needs right now.’

Italy, which has been in lockdown since 9 March, has suffered the world’s highest death toll from Covid-19.

As of Monday the country had seen 16,523 deaths and almost 133,000 cases.

Milan and the surrounding Lombardy region have been the worst affected by the pandemic.

Yesterday though the country reported a sharp drop in new cases. Its 3,599 recorded new cases was the lowest rise in nearly three weeks, giving hope that the illness may be retreating.

Bocelli added: ‘Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart.’

The tenor has enjoyed an illustrious career, having recorded 15 solo albums of both classical and pop music and selling more than 90 million records worldwide.

The opera star is well-known for wearing sunglasses, having been born with an eye condition that left him with poor eyesight. He became completely blind at the age of 12 after being involved in a football accident.

Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala, said: ‘This year, Easter will be very different for all of us … I am sure that the extraordinary voice of Bocelli will be the embrace we are missing these days, a strong, special hug, capable of warming the heart of Milan, Italy and the world.’