Andrea Bocelli’s Unexpected Blockbuster Easter Performance Will Be Remembered In 20 Years

Andrea Bocelli’s unexpected blockbuster Easter performance will be remembered even after two decades.

On Easter Sunday, Bocelli performed at Duomo di Milano and his performance was watched by million of viewers. It was a massive hit after garnering over 35 million views and counting on YouTube.

According to Francesco Pasquero, Maverick Management’s man in Milan, who co-manages Bocelli, the idea was from the mayor of Milan. It was intended to uplift the country as residents continue to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

“The mayor of Milan wanted to ask Andrea to do sort of a big prayer for all the Italian communities hit by the Covid,” Pasquero told Variety.

“Andrea accepted the invitation, and then we started building the project, and it became bigger and bigger. We find now that it’s hit 30 million views in less than 24 hours, which is incredible considering the kind of artist he is and the kind of audience that he has, the kind of repertoire that he performed — because it’s pure classical music — and the difficulty that we had in putting this together.”

Pasquero added that the opera singer has been very impressed with the amount of comments they received especially from those who are not Catholic. For them, the performance transcends religion, nationality, age demographic and even music preference.

“This event got way beyond just the religious. And the one that really hit me was, ‘This performance was the one that we will remember in 20 years (from) during these days.’ So it feels like a sort of living history,” Pasquero added.

The majority of the performance was shot inside the catherdal and went out real time. The only part that was pre-recorded before the live-stream was Bocelli’s impressive rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

The set list for Bocelli’s 25-minute Easter concert was his choice. It is one of his efforts to spread positivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Days before the event, he announced it on Twitter saying that he would give a “solo performance representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world.”