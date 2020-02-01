Andrew Bridgen explains REAL reason Sturgeon is so obsessed with another referendum

ANDREW BRIDGEN dismantled the SNP’s “dreams of separatism” by revealing the real reason with Nicola Sturgeon’s nationalists are “so active” for independence as Britain leaves the EU today.

Following the EU’s ratification of Boris Johnson’s withdrawal agreement, the UK is due to leave the union by the end of today. In Brussels the UK flag will be removed from the EU institutions at 11pm UK time, however the Scottish Parliament are still flying the EU flag in protest. Tory Brexiteer Andrew Bridgen told Sky’s Adam Boulton that Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP were so obsessed with independence because of the possible success of Brexit.

Mr Bridgen told Mr Boulton that the Scottish Parliament could “do what they want” when it came to flying the EU flag. He said: “60 percent of Scotland’s trade is with England. “The reason the Scottish nationalists are so active for independence at the moment is because they know when the UK as a whole leaves the EU, once we’ve got those free trade deals in position, that’s the end of their dreams of separatism.” SNP leader Ms Sturgeon has been gunning for a second independence referendum even more since the general election delivered a good result.

The party gained 13 seats to hold 48 of the 59 Scottish battlegrounds. However, Boris Johnson has formally rejected a call from Ms Sturgeon for a second referendum. Mr Johnson said a referendum would “continue the political stagnation Scotland has seen for the past decade”. He cited the First Minister’s previous pledge that the 2014 referendum would be a “once in a generation” vote.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted that the Tories were attempting to “deny democracy”. In her election victory speech, the SNP leader denied the Prime Minister’s “mandate” to take Scotland out of the EU. She said: “Westminster has ignored people in Scotland for three years. Last night the people of Scotland said – enough. It is time for Boris Johnson to start listening.”