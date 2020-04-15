Andrew Cuomo And Ex Sandra Lee’s Westchester Home Boasts Waterfall, Pond

When it comes to mouth-watering, palate-trembling and gastronomic pleasures, Sandra Lee does have a flawless touch. But what the magic her kitchen can boast, her house in Westchester, New York can too. Once shared with former partner New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the $1.59 million is a true nature’s gem that houses a pond, a naturally fed creek, and its grandest piece of all, a waterfall.

According to Town & Country, Lee and Cuomo’s New York house isn’t her only real estate deal. She was also revealed to have purchased a $3.38 million oceanfront property in Malibu.

But when it was reported that her three-acre property was put on the market, the colonial-style home in Mount Kisco came into the media limelight.

The house is a plethora of breathtaking views and is not short of amenities. The former Food Network star’s elegance is reflected by the plush and polished wall trimmings, and the welcoming touches of the house’s interior.

The New York home also known as “Lily Pond” is a true retreat, Town & Country reported. The spacious layout of the interior stows four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a classic powder room. The archetypal assortment of neutral hues is what’s most notable though—a suave representation style that is true to its form.

Another interesting part of this luxurious home is Cuomo’s own space. The décor choices, which seemed to be more tepid but laidback, included a huge mugshot of Jim Morrison. The walls were decorated with vintage cars and a signed football. It was definitely a clear representation of every man’s space, obviously Cuomo’s makeshift den.

The house, which was built in 1950, is landscaped to perfection and also houses more rooms such as three dining areas, two living rooms, walk-in closets and a fitness gym. The backyard also stores a fire pit and stone terrace.