Andrew Cuomo Net Worth: New York Governor’s Salary Is Second Highest In US

Andrew Cuomo’s net worth is at $5 million. How did he build his fortune?

Cuomo is the current governor of New York. He has been in the headlines recently because of his response and actions in fighting COVID-19 in New York. The 62-year-old governor is enjoying all-time high approval ratings from his constituents who are believers of his policies. His speeches are often praised for their practicality, and he is a strict advocate of social distancing.

In terms of his wealth, Andrew Cuomo revealed that he earned $1 million in 2004 and 2005 as a real estate adviser. Per Celebrity Net Worth, the governor also earned a bit from royalties of his memoirs. Seven years ago, it was reported that his net worth was somewhere around $1.75 million to $3 million.

As the governor of New York, he is receiving a $200,000 salary and has 180 staff on top of travel perks such as access to airplanes and helicopters. He is second on the list of governors in the U.S. with the highest salaries, only behind governor of California Gavin Newsom’s $201,680 salary.

In 2011, he joined the Clinton administration as part of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Under his leadership as governor, the law allowing same-sex marriage was passed and other controverisal laws such as gun control, Medicaid and a new tax code.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is having a health crisis and it does not look good at the moment. New York has not been spared and the healthcare system is on the verge of a collapse. New York is a mega city with lots of tourists and practically people from all walks of life. The governor claims that they are about to run out of ventilators in the next few days, as per Live Science.

The current governor owes a lot to his father, Mario Cuomo, who also served as governor from 1983 to 1994, as reported by Parade. The late former governor passed away in 2015. Mario Cuomo coincidentally was part of the “The Corona Fighting 69,” a group of people living in Corona, Queens who opposed the planned building of a high school in their area. Had the plans pushed through, it would have displaced some residents from their properties. Now, the responsibility of fighting “corona” has been put on the shoulders of his son, Andrew Cuomo, and the future of New Yorkers’s survival might depend on him.

The governor has a younger brother named Chris Cuomo. People are often delighted to see both on national television since the latter is serving as a CNN anchor. The younger Cuomo is a former lawyer and loves to give his older brother a ribbing during live broadcasts. Viewers find the siblings’ bickerings on national television endearing.

Unfortunately, Chris Cuomo has contracted the virus and said he would be continuing his work from home. According to CNN Business, the news anchor hopes he did not pass it on to his wife and children. Governor Cuomo released a statement saying his brother will be fine.