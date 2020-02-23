Andrew Neil blasts No 10 after Sabisky quits ‘Why was he ever appointed?’

VETERAN BBC broadcaster Andrew Neil has condemned Number 10 for hiring controversial Andrew Sabisky, who this evening has quit after his shocking social media posts were unearthed.

The newly appointed Mr Sabisky quit his role tonight after a series of disturbing Twitter posts came to light, sparking comments from Mr Neil. Mr Neil said: Sabisky has resigned. Quelle surprise. Why, exactly, was he ever appointed? Is nobody vetted anymore for Downing Street?”

Mr Sabisky was given the role after Boris Johnson’s special advisor Dominic Cummings put out a post on his blog calling for “misfits”. The post was designed to break down barriers and put more working class or free-thinking candidates in government positions. Though this backfired when posts comparing women’s sport to the Paralympics were unearthed this week.

This evening Mr Sabisky posted a message on Twitter. He said: “The media hysteria about my old stuff online is mad but I wanted to help HMG not be a distraction. Accordingly I’ve decided to resign as a contractor. “I hope no.10 hires more ppl w/ good geopolitical forecasting track records & that media learn to stop selective quoting.

