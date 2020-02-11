Andrew Neil hits back at French MEP for stating strikes have stopped in France

BBC’S Andrew Neil has hit back at French MEP Nathalie Loiseau, who mocked the broadcaster for suggesting strikes were taking place in France, by pointing out that his flight to Barcelona had been delayed by French air traffic control strikes.

Veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil engaged in a fiery clash with a French MEP, where Ms Loiseau mocked the journalist for supposedly not knowing what he was talking about when it came to French strikes. But the BBC interviewer has hit back at the MEP on Twitter, by pointing out that his flight to Barcelona had been delayed due to French air traffic control industrial action. Mr Neil shared a clip of the exchange, and said: “Silly me. I really must do my homework better.

“On the other hand, if strikes in France are a thing of the past, why has my flight to Barcelona been delayed by French air traffic control industrial action?” During the interview, Mr Neil pointed out four reasons the EU will be finished if the bloc doesn’t agree a Brexit trade deal. One of the examples was the recent French industrial action, as the country faces its longest strike in 50 years – over President Emmanuel Macron planned pension reforms. The broadcaster said: “The eurozone is stagnating, France is rocked by strikes and unrest, Germany is in industrial recession, Italy is in economic recession.

“Are you sure that the EU could afford no deal?” Ms Loiseau then appeared to mock the presenter, and said: “I am surprised that a journalist doesn’t know that there are no strikes anymore in France.” Mr Neil interjected: “You had two months of strikes.” The French MEP responded: “Yes and we survived it.”

Earlier on in the interview, the French politician also accused Mr Neil of being “Boris Johnson’s spokesman”. After the broadcaster continued to question Ms Loiseau over whether the EU would agree to level up to UK standards in a trade deal, the politician became visibly frustrated. She then hit out at Mr Neil and said: “I was not aware I was talking to the spokesperson of Boris Johnson.” Protestors took to the streets of Paris to object to the reform of the public system of pensions, with strikes convened across a series of sectors, including national and commuter rail, sewage works, schools, hospitals and air traffic controllers.

A travel alert was issued earlier, lasting into Friday in lieu of the industrial action. Disruption is also expected on train and bus services and on the roads. The protests have now passed the two-month mark, with the number of people hitting the streets beginning to dwindle. Mr Macron plans to overhaul the current pension system by rolling 42 different plans into just one universal plan.