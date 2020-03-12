Android WARNING: The four biggest threats to your phone revealed

ANDROID app users are being warned about a fresh swathe of attacks targeting their smartphones as a new report has highlighted four of the most serious issues facing this popular operating system.

Attacks on Android continue to be unleashed at a terrifying rate. Despite Google doing its best to stop users being targeted by endless malware, it seems cybercriminals are finding ingenious ways of slipping through the net. These new tactics include releasing dangerous apps on unofficial stores and creating rogue applications that mimic well-known brands.

According to a new report from Risk IQ, on rare occasions, these nasty apps even manage to appear on official stores – breaching the robust defences of the Google Play Store. It can be hard to spot these dangerous apps as they usually appear completely safe but there’s plenty of reasons to be mindful before downloading anything on to your smartphone. RiskIQ has just released its Mobile Threat Highlights report and it makes for some scary reading. The biggest issues Android users faced over the past 12 months include adware which fills devices with unwanted adverts and horrible fleeceware which can leave phone owners with a huge bill for services that they never wanted.

– Millions of Android users were tricked into downloading 85 adware apps from the Google Play store. Researchers said these apps included popular utilities and games. They served deceptively displayed ads, including full-screen ads, hidden ads, and ads running in the background, enabling them to monetise off of unsuspecting Android users. – In the 2019 tax season, attackers are capitalised by using the brand names of leading accounting firms and tax filing software to exploit users filing their taxes by creating fake mobile apps and landing pages. RiskIQ returned 4,162,450 total mobile apps matching these branded terms in app stores around the world, and 30% of these apps, 1,221,070, were blacklisted.

– As RiskIQ’s Evil Internet Minute found that mobile app is blacklisted every three minutes, researchers discovered a new group of Android apps in the Google Play Store known as fleeceware, which severely overcharge users. These apps are available for free or at low-cost, and after a short trial period, begin charging the user hundreds of dollars unless they both uninstall the application and inform the developer they do not want to continue to use the app. – To analyse the methods these cybercriminals would employ over Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 and where they’re targeting their malicious efforts, RiskIQ ran a keyword query of our unmatched Global Blacklist and mobile app database focusing on the top-10 most trafficked sites on Thanksgiving weekend. These brands had a combined total of 6,353 blacklisted apps that contain their branded terms in the title or description.