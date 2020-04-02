Andy Dick’s Lyft Driver Is Seeking Payment After Comedian Allegedly ‘Fondled’ His Crotch

A California man is suing Andy Dick and Lyft after claiming that the comedian “grabbed his crotch” in 2018. The lawsuit obtained by The Blast reports that the alleged incident occurred on April 12, 2018, in West Hollywood, California, on Santa Monica Blvd when the Lyft driver picked Dick up in response to a ride request.

According to the legal documents, “Defendant Andy Dick negligently touched, caressed, groped, fondled, molested Plaintiff while Defendant was a co-defendant LYFT, Inc passenger in the 2010 Toyota Prius owned and driven by Plaintiff while in the employ and working for co-defendant LYFT, Inc.”

Furthermore, the plaintiff blames the Lyft company for not having better security provisions in place. It seems Dick may have used someone else’s account.

The lawsuit reads: “Defendant LYFT, Inc negligently failed to develop, offer and provide a safe and secure protocol and procedure assuring and preventing ride share livery passengers from fraudulently using the accounts of other persons to procure and utilize livery rides and causing an unreasonable risk of harm to Plaintiff and other drivers of LYFT, Inc. and other ride-sharing passengers riding while using LYFT as a method of transportation.”

The former Lyft employee is seeking $25,000 in reparations from the ride-sharing company and Dick.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office charged the comedian with a sexual battery misdemeanor sometime after the 2018 incident. Dick pled not guilty in October 2019 leaving him to face 180 days in prison if convicted, People reports.

This isn’t the first time the “Employee of the Month” actor has been accused of touching someone inappropriately. In July 2018, an L.A. City Attorney charged him with another misdemeanor of sexual battery after he allegedly groped a random woman while passing her on the street. He pleaded no contest and avoided jail time.

In October 2017, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the actor had allegedly groped, kissed and licked the cheeks of at least four “Raising Buchanan” production members. He was fired from the film.

When speaking with TMZ about the 2017 incident, he admitted to licking Carrie Fisher’s face before threatened to do the same to the reporter.

“I’ll lick your face and you’ll be dead,” he said.

When asked if he’d touched anyone inappropriately, he replied: “I’ll grope you if you don’t stop.”

The mother of Dick’s two children, Lina Sved, told TMZ in 2018 that the star was drinking heavily again.