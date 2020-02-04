Andy Murray urged to miss French Open to focus on Wimbledon and Olympics by former coach

Andy Murray missed the Australian Open with a pelvic injury.

Andy Murray’s former coach Alex Corretja has urged the Scot to consider skipping the French Open in order to be fresh for Wimbledon and the Olympics. Murray missed the recent Australian Open due to a pelvic injury but has not set a return date ahead of the clay-court season which begins in April.

The 32-year-old has not featured in a Grand Slam singles tournament since last year’s Melbourne opener, after which he underwent hip resurfacing surgery. There is a chance that Murray could return in time for the French Open in May but his former clay-court coach Corretja believes it would be wiser for the three-time Grand Slam winner to use the spring to regain his fitness. “He should use the clay-court season to get enough matches to be ready for grass,” the Spaniard said. “Because if he skips the clay-court season, there is going to be such a long gap before the grass.

“And grass is only three weeks so it is difficult to get the feeling of like so many matches. “If for some reason he feels he can be a little bit risky, maybe he should sacrifice French Open, because it’s very demanding. He should consider that. “If he feels like he’s got enough matches before Roland Garros, maybe he should say: ’OK, I go back home, I stay in London, I practise.’ “And just get ready for Queen’s. That would be probably another choice.

“I think he should aim for the grass-court season especially and, why not, again the Olympics. “I would focus on that. Maybe to IW and Miami to start playing again to get some matches. “I would say IW, Miami and clay-court season, with that he gets between 15-20 matches for the grass-court season, that will be great. “He needs to go thinking that those matches are the best preparation I could have to be ready for Wimbledon, and that’s the only thing he needs to know.

“The more matches he gets the better, but he doesn’t need to get overcooked because he doesn’t need that. He’s got experience and his body is suffering.” Murray turned out at SW19 last year in both the men’s doubles and mixed doubles but only made second and third rounds, respectively. The Glaswegian is held in the highest regard at Wimbledon, where he won his first Grand Slam and first of two Olympic gold medals in the men’s singles. And Corretja believes Murray should target those accolades once again this year.