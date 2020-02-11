Andy Murray warned he will never challenge Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal after injury

Andy Murray is currently in rehabbing as he recovers from a hip injury.

Andy Murray’s ongoing hip problems mean he will not be able to return to the top of the men’s game and challenge Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for major honours. That is the view of seven-time Grand Slam winner John Newcombe.

After hip resurfacing surgery in 2019, Murray made a successful return to tennis when he won at Queens and the European Open in October. But the three-Grand Slam winner was forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a pelvic injury which had been causing him discomfort. Murray is yet to reveal when he intends to play again but has been working hard with his team to return as soon as possible. But Newcombe believes Murray’s issues mean he will never be as good as he was when he consistently went toe-to-toe with Djokovic, Nadal and Federer for titles.

“I don’t see how Andy Murray can ever get back to being the player he was given his age and the chronic nature of his hip injury,” he told Herald and Times Sport. “At his age it takes longer to recover so I don’t believe he can win more Grand Slam tournaments and compete consistently with the likes of Djokovic, Nadal, and even Federer who is in the twilight of his career. “I predicted about ten years ago that Andy would retire having won two or three majors and he’s done exactly that. “But he suffered a bad injury and at 32 he’s not going to get any better.”

Newcombe’s comments come after Murray was urged to consider skipping the French Open in order to be fresh for Wimbledon and the Olympics by his former coach Alex Corretja. “He should use the clay-court season to get enough matches to be ready for grass,” the Spaniard said. “Because if he skips the clay-court season, there is going to be such a long gap before the grass. “And grass is only three weeks so it is difficult to get the feeling of like so many matches.