Andy Murray warned of one year wait before challenging Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

Andy Murray is working to get back fit as soon as possible.

Andy Murray’s hopes of reaching another Grand Slam final are ’a far road away’. That is the view of former British No 1 Greg Rusedski.

Murray is working his way back to full fitness after several months out due to pelvic problems. And the three-time major winner is targeting a return at the Miami Open if it goes ahead as planned. It remains to be seen whether Murray will play at the French Open but he will almost certainly have Wimbledon in his sights. In his time on the sidelines, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have cleaned up at the Grand Slams and a rising crop of young players like Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev have made their mark at the big events.

And Rusedski feels those two groups of stars mean it will an uphill task for Murray to claim another major title. “It is such a far road away at the moment it would be very difficult to say so,” he told The Sportsman. “We need to see him on the court for at least a year before we can even answer that question. If he decides to play for a year or whatever he wants to do. “You have got to remember that this younger generation are starting to play well as well, Thiem, Tsitsipas, all these younger guys out there playing well plus let’s not forget Djokovic, Nadal, every time you are away from the tour these guys are continually getting better. “If it was so easy to get to a Slam final we would all do it – I did it once in my career. How many Slam finals and Slam wins does he have? His record is extraordinary.

"He has got to do the steps first. He has won a tour event but that was before he reinjured himself again. "Had he played for three months and had no injuries then it would be a lot easier." Speaking last month, Murray opened up about his injury struggles and how returning to the highest level and playing at the Tokyo Olympics were motivating him. "I want to play in the Slams again," he said. "That is the thing that I have missed over these last few years. Missing the Australian Open for me this year was rough.