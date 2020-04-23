Angelina Jolie Fury: Actress Rumored To Be ‘Bitter’, Wants Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Apart

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce drama is far from over. Rumors are rife that the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” stars have not settled their separation yet almost four years from filing. However, the former lovebirds were granted legal single status so they can continue working out the final details of their divorce without maintaining their married status.

Though Brad and Angelina have remained civil for their kids, reports have it that they are still not on good terms. Woman’s Day Australia even claimed, in its April 20, 2020 issue, that the “Gia” star presented her ex-partner with a shocking ultimatum. The publication quoted an unnamed source saying Angelina is bitter that Brad has moved on. The actress, allegedly, warned the “Troy” actor that she is going to make his life hell if he would not listen to her requests. However, there are no other reports confirming this.

“Ange wants a much bigger settlement. It wouldn’t be surprising if she demands $100 million or more. Brad describes it as a never-ending nightmare that he can’t wake up from. It’s nearly four years later and Ange is still trying to control him. She’s seemingly doing everything she can to make the divorce as complicated as possible,” an insider told the entertainment news outlet.

The endless Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston dating rumors are, reportedly, not sitting well with Angelina Jolie. This, according to speculations, is one of the reasons why she wants to make her former lover’s life miserable. Angelina, reportedly, even warned to stop Brad from seeing their children — Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, if he won’t dump Jennifer.

“Angelina can’t stand Jen and is convinced that she’s only back with Brad to taunt her. She thinks it’s some sort of revenge for stealing Brad. Ange had hoped that by refusing to reach a settlement and making threats about the kids, she’d drive Brad and Jen apart. But the funny thing is the total opposite has happened — it’s actually brought them closer together. Brad knows Jen is one of the few people he can trust,” another tipster said.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Aniston have yet to comment on these reports. Also, with Woman’s Day’s reputation for publishing stories based on the statements of its undependable and unknown insiders, this could be another work of fiction waiting to be quashed. So, avid followers of these A-list Hollywood celebrities should take these unverified reports with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne are spending the quarantine traveling between Angelina and Brad’s homes in L.A., which are said to be five minutes away from each other. The news outlet claimed that the Jolie-Pitt kids, who are used to traveling the world, are now settling down amid the coronavirus pandemic.