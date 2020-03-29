Angelina Jolie Heartbreak: Actress Reportedly Lost More Weight Amid Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors

Many fans are wondering how Angelina Jolie is amid the never-ending romance rumors hounding Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The “Maleficent” actress has been keeping a relatively private profile since she filed for divorce in 2016. When she is not filming a movie or doing humanitarian works, Angelina, usually, just spends time with her children – Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11 and Knox, 11.

Aside from Shiloh and Zahara, NW Magazine suggested, in its Mar. 16, 2020 issue, that Angelina, also, has to watch her own health. Rumors are rife that the “Gia” actress has been eating less since Brad and Jennifer got reunited at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) in January. The entertainment news outlet said Angelina has been filled with rage and its effects have started to take a toll on her weight.

A source told the magazine that Angelina Jolie has lost so much weight that she “barely stands up without collapsing.” The 44-year-old star is, allegedly, still working very hard for her upcoming “The Eternals” film despite her deteriorating health condition.

“Ange seems oddly proud of it, but that’s classic of someone who’s used weight loss as a form of gaining control over their life when they feel overwhelmed,” a source told the publication. “She takes walks around the block to make sure she gets pictured so people think she’s fine. But her staff always has a medical team on speed dial in case she passes out,” it went on.

Angelina Jolie has yet to comment on this recent claim. However, with NW Magazine’s reputation for making articles based on the accounts of its unknown and undependable insiders, this could likely be another work of fiction waiting to be quashed. Hence, avid followers of the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress should take these unverified reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Daily Express, previously, reported that Angelina Jolie banned Jennifer Aniston from seeing her six children. The “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” star has, reportedly, filed another custody evaluation against her ex-husband. Brad Pitt, for his part, allegedly, wondered what else could he do to prove that he only wants what is best for his kids and that they are his top priority at present.