Angelina Jolie Heartbreak: Jolie-Pitt Kids Reportedly ‘Feel Much More Settled’ At Brad Pitt’s House

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have yet to finalize their divorce even if they have been legally single for, approximately, three years now. The “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” stars shocked everyone when they announced their split in Sept. 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Though they did not have their happy ending as a couple, Angelina and Brad have remained civil to each other for the sake of their kids – Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, Knox, 11 and Vivienne, 11.

Star Magazine, in its imminent April 6, 2020 issue, claimed that Angelina’s children love escaping to Brad’s place amid the coronavirus outbreak. The entertainment news outlet claimed that the “Maleficent” actress’s strange behavior has affected her relationship with her six kids. An insider even claimed that Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox would like to spend time with Brad during the lockdown period as they consider the “Troy” actor’s home a calm retreat.

“The kids still have a lot of fun but he insists they keep up with their studies, and knows how important it is that they stay organized and on top of things, since they’re home schooled. He has them wash dishes and tidy up after themselves. But he joins in with them and makes it enjoyable, with them all helping each other,” the tipster said.

“All the kids go through phases of preferring their mom’s company, then their dad’s. Of course, they love and respect their mom, but now they feel much more settled in the laid-back surrounding of their dad’s house,” it went on.

Both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have yet to comment on these reports. However, it is important to note that Star Magazine has a reputation for publishing articles based on the claims of its undependable and phony sources. So, avid followers of the ex-couple should take these rumors with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Previously, E! reported that Angelina Jolie and all her six children have been staying in their California home. Aside from spending quality time with each other, the media outlet reported that they have, also, been very busy doing productive things. An informant said that the Jolie-Pitt kids have been “keeping up with their schoolwork, practicing their languages, playing instruments, board games, and helping cook dinner.”