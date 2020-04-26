Angelina Jolie Shares Quarantine Update With Kids, Calls For ‘Grand Change Across The World’

21 SHARES Share Tweet

Angelina Jolie said that she and her kids are doing all right amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Jolie, a TIME contributing editor and special envoy of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spoke with TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal. During their conversation, the “Maleficent” star shared how she and her kids are doing while quarantining.

“We’re all locked in,” Jolie said in the 100 Talks live virtual event series. “We’re doing all right.”

Jolie is at home with her six children: Maddox , 18; Pax , 16; Zahara , 15; Shiloh , 13; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are co-parenting, so their kids also visit and see their dad from time to time.

During their dicussion, Jolie noted how the coronavirus has shown “the cracks in our systems across the world” and how it affected the children. In the U.S. over 11 million children face severe food insecurity and greater extent of suffering due to the pandemic that forced schools to shut down and people to lock themselves at home.

“We should never have children around the world that vulnerable,” Jolie said. “This is a time for outrage. For grand change across the world.”

A few weeks back, Jolie also discussed the risks of coronavirus among children with Dr. Nadine Burke Harris. In their conversation, she encouraged everyone to love each other and check in with each other. Jolie reminded them to be a support group to those in need and to keep their eyes open.

“I really do hope people hear this, and they do reach out, and they do pay more attention, and they are not sitting in a moment when they think, ‘Well maybe, but it’s not my business.’ Because those kids aren’t going to school right now, and teachers can’t see the bruises and people aren’t identifying what is happening within some homes,” she said.

Jolie pointed out that kids have lost their support networks because the lockdown entails fewer adults can look after them. She also said that the forced social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19 could “inadvertently fuel a direct rise in trauma and suffering for vulnerable children.”