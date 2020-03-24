Angelina Jolie Shock: Actress Granted Brad Pitt $500K Loan To Help Fight Legal Battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt may not necessarily consider each other friends but they are helping each other amid an ongoing legal battle.

Pitt’s charity Make It Right is facing a class-action lawsuit by New Orleans residents, who lost their homes in 2005 and their purchased new properties built by the charity in the Lower Ninth Ward.

In recent years, homeowners have been complaining about the sub-standard quality of the houses, where they experienced leaky roofs, rotting walls, and toxic mold. Louisiana attorney Ron Austin is suing on behalf of two residents who claimed to have suffered illnesses from living in the properties.

According to The Sun, Maddox Jolie Pitt Foundation (MJP) loaned Make It Right $500,000 in 2017. In the latest tax form filed by Jolie’s foundation, it was stated that they gave a zero-interest loan to a public charity to help fund the costs of the legal actions related to construction deficits in homes built for communities.

MJP also gave over $4 million to Pitt’s foundation between 2007 and 2009 to help people affected by the hurricane Katrina.

Meanwhile, Jolie and Pitt also made headlines this week after it was claimed that Jolie is furious at their biological daughter, Shiloh after she was cast in her first role in Hollywood. The problem with the casting as it was done by Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, who Jolie is reportedly at odds with.

However, Aniston previously denied the claims that she and Jolie are at odds with each other. In fact, the “Friends” star said that she doesn’t want to be in a love triangle with Jolie and Pitt.

During her interview with Vanity Fair, Aniston also said that growing up in a household with divorced parents taught her the importance of not holding grudges.

“It’s maddening to me. But I had a mom who was very angry about her divorce and made shots, and I don’t want to play that out. If people are frustrated that I don’t want to do that, I’m sorry. I’m figuring this out as I go along. This is my first time at this particular picnic,” she said.